Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Hamas hands American Israeli hostage over to Red Cross

Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage over to Red Cross

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Khan Younis
Agencies |

Top

As of today wounded Palestinians are expected to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing

Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage over to Red Cross

Released hostage Ofer Kalderon reunited with family. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage over to Red Cross
x
00:00

Hamas has handed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, over to the Red Cross, the third hostage to be released Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.


Siegel walked onto a stage set up by the sea in Gaza City before militants handed him over to waiting Red Cross officials, while thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to watch on a large screen, waving signs and cheering. Earlier, the militants released Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, to the Red Cross in similar scenes in the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. 


As of today wounded Palestinians are expected to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing. It had been the only exit point for Palestinians during the war before Israel closed it in May 2024. A European Union civilian mission was deployed on Saturday to prepare for the reopening of the crossing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hamas israel world news International news gaza strip

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK