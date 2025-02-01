Hamas hands American-Israeli hostage over to Red Cross

As of today wounded Palestinians are expected to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing

Released hostage Ofer Kalderon reunited with family. Pic/PTI

Hamas has handed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, over to the Red Cross, the third hostage to be released Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Siegel walked onto a stage set up by the sea in Gaza City before militants handed him over to waiting Red Cross officials, while thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to watch on a large screen, waving signs and cheering. Earlier, the militants released Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, to the Red Cross in similar scenes in the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

As of today wounded Palestinians are expected to be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing. It had been the only exit point for Palestinians during the war before Israel closed it in May 2024. A European Union civilian mission was deployed on Saturday to prepare for the reopening of the crossing.

