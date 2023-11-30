Breaking News
Hamas-Israel war: Mediators try to extend Gaza truce set to expire in a day

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:49 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Israel has agreed to extend the truce by one day for every 10 hostages freed

Hamas-Israel war: Mediators try to extend Gaza truce set to expire in a day

Palestinians cook bread by their destroyed homes in the Gaza Strip. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Hamas-Israel war: Mediators try to extend Gaza truce set to expire in a day
With hours left to go before a truce in Gaza expires, international mediators worked to extend it to facilitate the release of militant-held hostages and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The cease-fire has paused the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinians in decades.


Israel has agreed to extend the truce, which was originally set to expire on Monday, by one day for every 10 hostages freed, and Hamas is expected to release another group of hostages later Wednesday. Twelve hostages, including 10 Israelis, were released Tuesday, bringing the total number of people freed during the truce to 81.


Israel has vowed to resume the war in an effort to end Hamas’s 16-year rule of Gaza, but it’s facing mounting international pressure to extend the truce and spare south Gaza a devastating ground offensive like the one that has demolished much of the north. Hamas’s ability to negotiate and implement the cease-fire suggests that Israel’s air and ground campaigns have not seriously challenged the group’s control of Gaza, despite killing thousands of Palestinians.


WHO warns that more people could die from disease than from Israeli bombing in Gaza

Freed Palestinian prisoner Lamees Abu Arqub (left). Pic/AP
The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday that more people in the Gaza Strip could die from disease than from bombing. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said there is a heightened risk of disease outbreaks because of overcrowded shelters and a lack of food, water, sanitation and medication.

Also read: Hamas releases 12 more hostages on first day of extended truce deal

He said 111,000 people are suffering from respiratory infections and 75,000 others from diarrhea, more than half of them under age 5. “Given the living conditions and lack of health care, more people could die from disease than bombings,” he said, calling for a sustained cease-fire. “It’s a matter of life or death for civilians.”

4-year-old girl discharged from hospital after 50 days as hostage

Four-year-old Abigail Edan was discharged from the hospital late Tuesday night, following her release after more than 50 days as a hostage in Gaza, a spokesperson for Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikvah said. The Israeli-American dual citizen was the first U.S. hostage to be released under the cease-fire. Abigail marked her fourth birthday in captivity.

Both of her parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7. During the rampage, she ran to a neighbor’s home for shelter, and the Brodutch family took her in before militants took the family to Gaza. Hagar Brodutch and her three children were also released on Sunday. President Joe Biden celebrated her release, telling reporters, “I wish I were there to hold her.”

