Hamas says will release hostages as planned

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies



The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to “remove all hurdles”, and that it would implement the ceasefire deal.

Israeli hostage supporters block a highway in Tel Aviv. PIC/AFP

Hamas said on Thursday it would release Israeli hostages as planned, apparently resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to “remove all hurdles”, and that it would implement the ceasefire deal.


The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed on Saturday. Their release would allow the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to continue for now, but its future remains in doubt. However, there was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas’ announcement.


