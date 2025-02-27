Israel struck military targets, including command centres and weapon storage sites inside Southern Syria in the past few hours

Mourners gather during the funeral procession of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, in Rishon Lezion, Israel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hamas to turn over bodies of four Israeli hostages x 00:00

Hamas will return the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages on Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the group said, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire. Israel has delayed the release of some 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel hits weapon storage sites in Syria

Israel struck military targets, including command centres and weapon storage sites inside Southern Syria in the past few hours. Israel said it would continue its operations to “remove any threat to Israelis”.

Scores attend Bibas family funerals

Holding flags, balloons and signs that said “forgive us”, Israelis lined highways as the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons—9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel—killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip, were taken for burial.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever