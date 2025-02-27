Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Hamas to turn over bodies of four Israeli hostages

Updated on: 27 February,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Israel struck military targets, including command centres and weapon storage sites inside Southern Syria in the past few hours

Mourners gather during the funeral procession of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, in Rishon Lezion, Israel. Pic/AFP

Hamas will return the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages on Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the group said, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire. Israel has delayed the release of some 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas.


Israel hits weapon storage sites in Syria


Israel struck military targets, including command centres and weapon storage sites inside Southern Syria in the past few hours. Israel said it would continue its operations to “remove any threat to Israelis”.


Scores attend Bibas family funerals

Holding flags, balloons and signs that said “forgive us”, Israelis lined highways as the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons—9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel—killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip, were taken for burial.

