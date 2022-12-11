Harry-Meghan who?

According to an entertainment media house based out of the US, royal expert Tom Bower has talked about how the royal family has been handling the conflict

King Charles

The new documentary series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ is creating waves online and according to new reports coming in, it is being said that King Charles III, has decided to not be involved in any drama surrounding his son and daughter-in-law Harry and Meghan.

According to an entertainment media house based out of the US, royal expert Tom Bower has talked about how the royal family has been handling the conflict.

Also Read: UK royals had a problem with Meghan's acting career, reveals Netflix docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan'

“Well, they’re shocked by it all,” he shared with the media house. “The question is only —this is really a story in the air—is whether they’re going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they’re going to strip them [Harry and Meghan) of the titles.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever