Harry to skip Charles III coronation concert

Britain’s Prince Harry and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony on Saturday. Pic/AP

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony was attended by 2,200 guests in total but one of the biggest highlights from the event was Prince Harry’s reunion with the royal family. Even though the Prince looked joyful at the ceremony, he won’t be attending the coronation concert scheduled for May 7.

The Duke of Sussex, Harry left the UK shortly after his father’s enthronement. He looks to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle by the evening of May 7. Harry’s son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday was also celebrated on Saturday, in a closed event with Meghan’s mother and a few friends in California while Harry attend the enthronement on the same day.

2,200

No of guests who attended coronation ceremony

