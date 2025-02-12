Hawaii volcano erupts for 9th time since December

Eruptions have been taking place inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no threat to residential areas. The latest release of molten rock shot lava about 100 metres high

The latest eruption shot lava about 100 metres high. Pic/AP

Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again on Tuesday on the Big Island of Hawaii. Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted nine times since it burst to life on December 23. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between.

Eruptions have been taking place inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no threat to residential areas. The latest release of molten rock shot lava about 100 metres high.

