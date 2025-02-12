Breaking News
Hawaii volcano erupts for 9th time since December

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Honolulu
Agencies

Eruptions have been taking place inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no threat to residential areas. The latest release of molten rock shot lava about 100 metres high

The latest eruption shot lava about 100 metres high. Pic/AP

Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again on Tuesday on the Big Island of Hawaii. Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has erupted nine times since it burst to life on December 23. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between. 


Eruptions have been taking place inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no threat to residential areas. The latest release of molten rock shot lava about 100 metres high.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


