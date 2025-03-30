He really was nuts!

A sweet farewell for a man who loved humour and chocolates as his family bid him adieu in a Snickers-themed coffin, just the way he wanted

The funeral passed Broome’s favourite cafe where friends in tribute t-shirts applauded his final journey. PIC/INSTAGRAM@odzadu.sk

Paul Broome, a candy-loving Brit with a mischievous sense of humour, got his wish—he was buried in a Snickers-themed coffin. A care assistant known for his quick wit, Broome often joked about the idea, much to the amusement of friends and family. When he passed, they discovered he had made it official in his will. Honouring his request, they laid him to rest in a coffin resembling a partially unwrapped Snickers bar, complete with “I’m nuts!” painted on the side. The coffin also bore a Crystal Palace FC logo, a nod to his favourite football club.

Paul Broome, a care assistant known for his quick, tacky humour left the world with one final joke. PIC/INSTAGRAM@meme.ig

During the funeral, the procession passed Broome’s favourite café, where friends in tribute T-shirts applauded his final journey. “His farewell reflected his personality perfectly,” said funeral arranger Ali Leggo. His family cherished the moment, calling it the perfect send-off for a man who always made them laugh.

All in or all out

A man was diagnosed him with Rhabdomyolysis after attempting to do 2,000 squats

A Young Russian man landed in the hospital with kidney failure after completing 2,000 squats to win a bet. Soon after the challenge, his legs swelled up, his urine turned dark brown, and he was unable to urinate. Doctors diagnosed him with Rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscle breakdown floods the bloodstream, potentially leading to kidney failure. His kidney function dropped to 50 per cent. Luckily, he recovered without dialysis but faces months of rehabilitation.

Vartmaan aankho ka dhoka hai...



Parveen Sharma. PIC/YOUTUBE@ajaypoptrontutorial

Viral dance teacher Parveen Sharma’s dance was innocent—until the Internet gave it a chaotic remix. Edited into the viral song Vartmaan by UNIYAL and Sumya Rawat, the clip now haunts every scroll, with Sharma’s moves syncing so perfectly it feels… predestined.

Fat is the new F-word



Netizens slammed TikTok over the chubby filter. PIC/YOUTUBE@TechMuster

The Internet said nope, and TikTok listened—yanking its controversial “chubby” filter after TikTok users slammed it as cruel and toxic. Content creator Sadie Bass led the charge, calling it “sick” and rejoicing when it vanished. The digital generation loves a good fight, especially when it’s against bad filters.

Stolen ID ruins a life



Representational Pic/istock

Rami Battikh, 24, has been jobless for four years after his stolen ID led to a wrongful UK criminal record. Despite proving his innocence, the police haven’t cleared his name. Desperate, he’s offered fingerprints and DNA. “This fraud is destroying my life,” he pleads.

Hello cool cans



The smaller cooler is a can! PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

A London startup has invented the Cool Can—a self-chilling beverage. Just press a button, and science takes over, cooling your drink to a crisp 6°C in minutes.

Hand-in-mouth moment



Well this is pretty awkward. PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

A Chinese couple’s attempt at a funny video went horribly wrong when a woman shoved her fist into her boyfriend’s mouth—and couldn’t get it out. His jaw locked, he drooled uncontrollably, and she described it as a “meat grinder.” Doctors played calming music before prying her loose. Moral? Keep hands out of mouths!