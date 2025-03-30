Breaking News
He really was nuts!

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  London
A Correspondent |

Top

A sweet farewell for a man who loved humour and chocolates as his family bid him adieu in a Snickers-themed coffin, just the way he wanted

He really was nuts!

The funeral passed Broome’s favourite cafe where friends in tribute t-shirts applauded his final journey. PIC/INSTAGRAM@odzadu.sk

Paul Broome, a candy-loving Brit with a mischievous sense of humour, got his wish—he was buried in a Snickers-themed coffin. A care assistant known for his quick wit, Broome often joked about the idea, much to the amusement of friends and family. When he passed, they discovered he had made it official in his will. Honouring his request, they laid him to rest in a coffin resembling a partially unwrapped Snickers bar, complete with “I’m nuts!” painted on the side. The coffin also bore a Crystal Palace FC logo, a nod to his favourite football club.


Paul Broome, a care assistant known for his quick, tacky humour left the world with one final joke. PIC/INSTAGRAM@meme.ig
During the funeral, the procession passed Broome’s favourite café, where friends in tribute T-shirts applauded his final journey. “His farewell reflected his personality perfectly,” said funeral arranger Ali Leggo. His family cherished the moment, calling it the perfect send-off for a man who always made them laugh.


Mid-Day Web Stories

