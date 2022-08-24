Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  Dallas
The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in the 24 hours ending at 2 p.m. Monday. That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record

Vehicles in along a flooded street in Dallas, Texas Monday. Pic/AFP


Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.


“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. 

The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in the 24 hours ending at 2 p.m. Monday. That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record. The most was 9.57 inches (24.3 centimeters)on Sept. 4-5, 1932. “We’ve been in drought conditions, so the ground soaked up lot but when you get that much rain over that short period of time, it’s certainly going to cause flooding, and that’s what we saw, definitely in urban areas,” Huckaby said.


