Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Heavy rainfall lashes western Japan 370000 urged to evacuate

Heavy rainfall lashes western Japan; 3,70,000 urged to evacuate

Updated on: 09 July,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Tokyo
ANI |

Top

According to the prefectural and city governments, four districts in the city were isolated because of cut-off roads even though lifelines were unaffected.

Heavy rainfall lashes western Japan; 3,70,000 urged to evacuate

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Heavy rainfall lashes western Japan; 3,70,000 urged to evacuate
x
00:00

Shimane Prefecture and other areas in western Japan were battered by heavy rains on Saturday, prompting local authorities to order the evacuation of 3,70,000 residents of two cities, reported Kyodo News. At least 15 landslides and 20 locations in the city of Izumo were affected by overflowing rivers. According to the prefectural and city governments, four districts in the city were isolated because of cut-off roads even though lifelines were unaffected.


Local police and rescuers say they are looking for the driver after receiving a report of a car plunging into a river in the city, as per Kyodo News. Kyodo News is a Tokyo-based news agency. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Izumo in Shimane received 109 millimetres of rain over a six-hour period on Saturday, while Matsue, just across the street, received 95.5 mm of rainfall.


The agency warned against unnecessary travel on Sunday, especially in areas of western, southwestern, and central Japan where thunderstorms are anticipated due to the persistent seasonal rain front, according to Kyodo News. Record-breaking rainfall was witnessed in western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region earlier on July 1 as well, leaving a person dead and two others missing, Kyodo News reported citing local officials and the weather agency.


According to local authorities, seven cars were discovered stranded in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, because of the intense rain, and one of the drivers was missing. According to the bureau, 385 mm of rain fell in Yufu in Oita Prefecture in one day, setting a record till July 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

japan world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK