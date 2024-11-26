Issues that remain include Israel’s demand to act if Hezbollah violates deal

A woman takes a selfie near a destroyed building in Beirut’s suburbs. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come ‘within days’ x 00:00

The Israeli ambassador to Washington says that a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah could be reached “within days”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio on Monday that there remained 'points to finalize' and that any deal required agreement from the government. But he said “we are close to a deal” and that “it can happen within days”.

Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not adhere to a UN resolution that ended the 2006 war between the sides that made similar provisions, and Israel has concerns that it could stage a Hamas-style cross-border attack from southern Lebanon if it maintains a heavy presence there. Lebanon says Israel also violated the 2006 resolution.

It is not clear whether Lebanon would agree to the demand. The optimism surrounding a deal comes after a top US envoy held talks between the sides last week in a bid to clinch a deal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever