The strike hit three floors of a six-story building. It was Israel's third strike over Beirut in less than a week

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted a drone strike against a Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon in retaliation for an anti-tank guided missile attack on an army post at the border. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hezbollah confirms death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi x 00:00

Hezbollah on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi, who was killed in an Israeli strike in a southern Beirut suburb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike hit three floors of a six-story building. It was Israel's third strike over Beirut in less than a week.

Kobeissi is the first member of the militant group pronounced dead since Israel and Hezbollah entered a more intense phase of the ongoing conflict.

Israel said Kobeisi was a top Hezbollah commander with the group's rocket and missile unit. Israeli military officials said Kobeisi was responsible for launches towards Israel and planned a 2000 attack in which three Israeli soldiers were kidnapped and killed.

It was the latest in a string of assassinations and setbacks for Hezbollah, the strongest political and military actor in Lebanon and widely considered the top paramilitary force in the Arab world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever