Hindus protest in Montreal against Bangladesh

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Montreal
Agencies |

The protest was in solidarity with ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Bangladeshi Hindus in Montreal, Canada, organised a protest in solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh on Monday. Canadian Bangladeshi Hindus urged the Government to press the interim Bangladeshi government to respect minorities’ rights in Bangladesh as they chanted slogans demanding safety for minorities.


“Peace and fraternity. We want peace. We want justice. We want to bring an end to the ongoing violence on the minority Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. What is happening? Have you seen?” a protester said.


Another protester , while talking to ANI, said that fundamentalists have been let loose in the country, and are taking over institutions.


Neil Obermann, a Conservative Party candidate who had joined the protests, said he was not a Bangladeshi, but an ally. He said that hate is not acceptable anywhere, and that is why he is protesting.

