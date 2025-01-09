Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > HMPV scare Expected during winter says WHO official

HMPV scare: Expected during winter, says WHO official

Updated on: 09 January,2025 10:35 AM IST  |  Geneva
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

WHO official said that as per Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones"

HMPV scare: Expected during winter, says WHO official

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
HMPV scare: Expected during winter, says WHO official
x
00:00

Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, WHO official, Margaret Harris, said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections is 'common' during winter and spring, reported news agency ANI.


She further added that as per Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones."



"There has indeed been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country. And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections," she said, reported ANI.

Harris said that the pathogens are known ones and can be tackled, including the pathogens of Covid-19.

"According to the Chinese CDC data, the pathogens causing these infections are known ones. And they include the seasonal influenza virus, the respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, and of course, the human metapneumovirus, HMPV, as well as our old friend SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," she said, reported ANI.

The WHO official further said that seasonal influenza is a common one that crops up for testing.

"Now among the pathogens reported by China's CDC, seasonal influenza is by far the most common that's coming up in all the testing. And it's increasing. The test positivity rate for influenza at the end of December was over 30 per cent among people presenting with flu-like symptoms in outpatient and emergency departments sentinel sites," she said, reporting ANI.

She added that the cases of respiratory illnesses reported by China are within the normal range.

"China's reported levels of respiratory infections are within the normal range. It's what we expect to see for the winter season. Authorities report that hospital utilisation is currently actually lower than this time last year and there have been no emergency declarations. Human metapneumovirus is not a new virus. So it's got an unusual name, so there's been a lot of interest. But it is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. It has been in the human population for a long time. It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring. It usually causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold," she said, reported ANI.

Harris said that the precautions to avoid contracting the disease are simple. They are the same as those followed during COVID-19.

"So our advice to those who are in the winter season is to try to avoid getting ill in the first place, try to avoid getting infected and simple measures as we know we've all been very well trained by a coronavirus, by COVID-19, are simple measures can prevent spread," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

HMPV Human Metapneumovirus world health organization world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK