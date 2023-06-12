Honduras opens embassy in China to forge ties further

Qin pledged that China would establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly cooperation” between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry

Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday, June 9. Pic/AP

Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning, China’s official CCTV said.

Qin pledged that China would establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly cooperation” between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

The symbol of the two sides’ strengthening diplomatic ties came during Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s six-day visit to China. Honduras established formal relations with China in March.

China complains in tit-for-tat move

In a tit-for-tat move after Beijing’s envoy to South Korea was summoned last week over his comments accusing Seoul of tilting toward the US, Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed dissatisfaction with Seoul’s response to the meeting between Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming and a South Korean opposition leader.

US confirms China spy base in Cuba

China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of Beijing’s effort to upgrade its intelligence-gathering capabilities. An official said the US has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba and its effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations.

