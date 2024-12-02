Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour

Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
Agencies |

The design of six of the sculptures, made of recycled rubber barrels and resins among other materials, was inspired by these bears

A panda mascot poses for photos at Hong Kong airport. Pic/AP

Thousands of giant panda sculptures will greet residents and tourists starting Saturday in Hong Kong, where enthusiasm for the bears has grown since two cubs were born in a local theme park.


The 2,500 exhibits were showcased in a launch ceremony of PANDA GO! FEST HK, the city’s largest panda-themed exhibition, at Hong Kong’s airport on Monday. They will be publicly displayed at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular shopping district, this weekend before setting their footprint at three other locations this month.


One designated spot is Ocean Park, home to the twin cubs, their parents and two other pandas gifted by Beijing this year. The design of six of the sculptures, made of recycled rubber barrels and resins among other materials, was inspired by these bears.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hong kong news world news

