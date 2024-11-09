Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Hope for Israeli settlement named after Donald Trump

Hope for Israeli settlement named after Donald Trump

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Ramat Trump (Golan Heights)
Agencies |

Top

During his first term, Trump became the first and only foreign leader to recognise Israel’s control of the Golan, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel thanked him by rebranding this outpost after him

Hope for Israeli settlement named after Donald Trump

Trump Heights was inaugurated in 2019, but only a couple of dozen families live here now. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Hope for Israeli settlement named after Donald Trump
x
00:00

Israeli residents of “Trump Heights” are welcoming the election of their namesake, hoping Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency will breathe new life into this tiny, remote settlement in the central Golan Heights.


During his first term, Trump became the first and only foreign leader to recognise Israel’s control of the Golan, which it seized from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel thanked him by rebranding this outpost after him.


But a large-scale influx of new residents never materialized after that 2019 ceremony, and just a couple dozen families live in Trump Heights, or “Ramat Trump” in Hebrew. Job opportunities are limited, and Israel’s more than yearlong war against Hezbollah militants in nearby Lebanon has added to the sense of isolation.


Trump’s election has inspired hope in the community that it will attract more members and also more funding for security improvements. “Maybe it can raise more awareness and maybe some support to help here and help our kids here,” said Yarden Freimann, Trump Heights’ community manager.

Ori Kallner, head of the Golan’s regional council, showed off dozens of plots of land, replete with new asphalt roads, lampposts and utility lines, that residents have prepared for future housing developments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump united states of america israel news world news us elections

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK