How much is shoe much?

A Connecticut man who spent thousands of dollars collecting Crocs since he was 16, is now aiming for a world record

Doogie Lish Sandtiger, also known as the ‘Crocs King’, has 2,131 pairs of Crocs, which he has been collecting for over 15 years now. Pics/Instagram

Connecticut resident Doogie Lish Sandtiger, 32, has a strange obsession—collecting Crocs. The self-proclaimed ‘Croc King’ has collected the iconic rubber shoes since he was 16 years old, spending thousands of dollars to amass 2,131 pairs of Crocs. “There’s so many things I could say about them—they’re so stylish, they’re fun, they’re comfortable and to me, it’s always like each pair is an empty canvas,” he told media. According to Sandtiger, “Each [pair] has its own personality [and] individuality”.He now hopes to impress the folks at Guinness World Records with his assemblage.

Growing up in foster care, Sandtiger never learned how to tie his shoes, so even though he first thought that Crocs “were really ugly and silly,” he was enticed by the slip-on ease of the footwear. “By the time I was in high school, it’s kind of embarrassing to ask, ‘Hey, do you want to teach me how to tie my shoes?’ So that’s where Crocs came into the picture,” he said. Sandtiger was also a shy, quiet kid, but credits the wild and funky shoes with helping him to embrace the more outgoing parts of his personality. “It’s weird to say that a pair of footwear or clogs gave me confidence but it kind of did,” he confessed. “It helped me break out of my shell.”

Sandtiger wears several pairs a day to make use of most, but some of the Crocs are too novel to wear; instead, he uses them as decor around his house. Some of these are rare pieces that are meant to be displayed and not worn, like the fried chicken-scented KFC Crocs and the limited edition Peanuts Crocs. Utilising his large collection and Croc knowledge, Sandtiger hopes to open a “Crocseum” one day to display not only the history of the famed footwear, but also part of his acquisitions and some Crocs swag.

Boozy bow wow

Two-year-old UK Labrador cross becomes first dog to be treated for alcohol addiction

Vets in Plymouth, UK, scrambled to save the life of an alcoholic Labrador retriever that had become addicted to booze because its late owner kept leaving his drinks outside overnight. Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, almost lost his life and spent a month in intensive care after becoming addicted to alcohol. Staff at the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plymouth, Devon, rescued Coco and another dog after their owner passed away. They were both alcohol addicts, having gotten hooked on booze over years of enjoying open bottles that their late owner left out in the yard before going to sleep. The addiction was so bad that the other dog passed away during the withdrawal period, and Coco had to be sedated for 4 weeks.

The dead can now live

Dr Pratik Desai, a Silicon Valley computer scientist, said that a human being’s “consciousness” could be uploaded on digital devices by the end of the year. Videos, voice recordings, and photos of the person will be used to create a digital avatar. This means that you could have a conversation with them onscreen, even after they die.

Un‘bee’lievable

A man from China’s Anhui province recently went viral after posting a series of videos of himself calmly driving in his car with bees swarming around inside the vehicle. The Chinese driver was all smiles and even boasted that he was “going to be rich”, referring to the belief that bees visiting one’s home was an auspicious omen.

This smells sweaty

Wanessa Moura, a 29-year-old Brazilian model, has created a perfume that includes her body sweat. The online influencer claims that she was inspired to use her sweat to create her signature fragrance, Fresh Goddess, after she was told her natural body odour was “sexy and exciting”.

Game of swords

A monopoly match in Belgium turned into a game of swords when the four gamers who were playing the classic strategy game outside on the sidewalk in Forest, Brussels, at 5 AM, were attacked. A neighbour’s son emerged from his residence with a katana, resulting in a tussle that left him and one of the players with serious injuries.

Not so Ameca-ble

A humanoid robot named Ameca, which uses the same technology as OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot, could potentially render human translators obsolete due to her multifaceted language skills. Recently, the machine showcased her proficiency in various languages, which she uses for conversation and translations.