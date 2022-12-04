How OG Ricky Bahl united this trio!

When they learned that they were dating the same man, these women dumped the ‘cheater’ and bonded over a road trip instead

The trio started a friendship after they realised they were dating the same man

Morgan Tabor, who has been dating a man for a while, said that she suspected something was up. Through social media, she learned her boyfriend had not one, but two other girlfriends, Abi Roberts and Bekah King. Instead of fighting over him, the three women reportedly confronted and dumped the alleged lothario—and began a friendship of their own. They quickly realised they shared the same dream: to embark on a cross-country road trip.

They pitched in to buy and renovate a 30-year-old school bus, which they totally transformed into a living space. “We all quickly realised that we were going to be good friends. There was just this kind of knowing deep inside of us. It’s like, these girls are special,” Tabor said.

At first, they named their creation “The BAM Bus” after their initials, but Roberts left the bus in mid-November, so their Instagram handle is now @fine__crew. The ladies travelled to bucket list locations such as Grand Teton, Great Sand Dunes and Yellowstone national parks. The worst part about living on a bus, they said? Finding

a bathroom. The best part? Meeting people from across the country.

“It’s very important and empowering to find a group of women that you can count on. Female friendships really do have a lot of power in them once you’ve really found your group,” King said. While they didn’t meet under the most ideal circumstances, the women wouldn’t change the past. “The things that we have been through since then and the experiences we’ve had together and the ways that we have shaped each other… it can’t be replicated,” Roberts said.

“I don’t think any of us would be the same people that we are today if it hadn’t happened. I think we’re all pretty proud of the growth that we’ve had and the experiences that have led us to where we are right now.” It doesn’t hurt that Deadline reported this week that New Line is developing a film project about the women’s adventure.

“We hope that by sharing our story we can inspire people to step outside of the boxes that no longer serve them and to live a life they are excited for and proud of,” the trio said in a statement to Deadline.

Pig in a blanket

She loves the pig’s—maple syrup smell in bed, despite his love for dirt

Alexis Waldron, 23, revealed that she has wanted to own a pet pig ever since a kid and adopted a KuneKune-Juliana mix breed of pigs in April and named her Petunia. “These pigs, are just so cute.” Petunia has her own room and her own litter box, she trained the pig to use in just two days, she boasted. “I’m obsessed with her. She sleeps in bed with me a couple of nights a week,” said Waldron. “People think I’m crazy and especially crazy for having her in my bed. She is warmer than any human.”

That’s one hot potato!

Tyler Heppel, a British Columbian farmer—or “Potato Ty” as he calls himself—is the ‘hottest’ farmer who took the social media by a starchy storm. He posted videos of his life on farm, which went viral, and he earned thousands of followers on social media. The interest of his viewers first piqued when he had an “ugly potato day” that involved him giving away produce that isn’t up to sale standard. Heppell revealed he raised around $6,400 for local food banks.

Cleanup needed on the self-checkout counter

Self-service checkout might be an efficient way to shop but a study says that it comes with a pack of poop bacteria. They are covered in harmful bacteria—some found in faecal matter, which cause severe diseases according to the experiment conducted by a Medicine School in UK. Scientists swabbed 19 items that people touch every day such as handrails and door handles. The analysis from the self-service counters were a nightmare.

Unearthing khazana

Courtney and Matt discovered secret hideaways and drawers in their 130-year-old home. The last surviving owner’s letter helped them uncover decades-old French rosé wine-1970, cabernet sauvignon-1989 and a lot more.

No freebies at this dinner table

Caroline Dudridge, 63, charges her adult, adolescent and toddler children and grandchildren $18, $6 and $3 respectively, as they can pony up. As Dudridge spends long hours scouring cheap grocery and prepping up, and cannot afford it.

Are you fun at work?

A Paris-based company fired Mr T for not being fun enough at work. The company dismissed him stating “simply boring”. Finding it unfair, T took the matter to a French court, which ruled in his favour stating that he has the right to be boring at work.

