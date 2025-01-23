Hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand register marriages

According to Bangkok Pride, which partnered with local authorities to organize the event, over 200 couples registered to marry at the Siam Paragon shopping centre

Same-sex couples at a marriage event in Bangkok. PIC/AFP

Hundreds of same-sex couples are tying the knot in Thailand on Thursday, as the country becomes the first in Southeast Asia to legalize marriage equality, according to a report by CNN. According to Bangkok Pride, which partnered with local authorities to organize the event, over 200 couples registered to marry at the Siam Paragon shopping centre.

This bill marks a major victory for the LGBTQ+ community, which has spent more than a decade advocating for equal marriage rights. The law, approved by Thailand’s parliament and endorsed by the king in 2024, grants same-sex couples the ability to legally register their marriages, offering them full legal, financial, and medical rights, as well as adoption and inheritance rights.

