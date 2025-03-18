The 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat uses hydrogen fuel and stores excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for use during during high-output scenarios

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat. Pic/VINSSEN

Listen to this article Hydrogen-fired tugboat close to certification x 00:00

Maritime decarbonization technology specialist VINSSEN has received the Approval in Principle certification from the Korean Register for Korea’s first tugboat featuring a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat uses hydrogen fuel and stores excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for use during during high-output scenarios.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever