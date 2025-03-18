Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Hydrogen fired tugboat close to certification

Hydrogen-fired tugboat close to certification

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

The 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat uses hydrogen fuel and stores excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for use during during high-output scenarios

Hydrogen-fired tugboat close to certification

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat. Pic/VINSSEN

Maritime decarbonization technology specialist VINSSEN has received the Approval in Principle certification from the Korean Register for Korea’s first tugboat featuring a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. 


The 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat uses hydrogen fuel and stores excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for use during during high-output scenarios.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


