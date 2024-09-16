"I am glad he is safe": US Vice President Kamala Harris after shooting near Trump's Florida golf course

After the news of the incident broke out, Harris, sharing a post on social media, said that there is no place for violence in America

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Pics/AP, PTI

US Vice President Kamala Harris is 'glad' that former US President Donald Trump is safe after reported gunshots near his Florida golf course on Sunday.

The shooting, notably, took place at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.

"Violence has no place in America," she added.

According to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have both been informed about the security issue involving the former president when he was golfing earlier on Sunday and are both "relieved to know" that Donald Trump is safe, reported CNN.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," according to a statement from the White House.

Meanwhile, a suspect, who, according to the officials, is connected to Sunday's shooting incident at Trump's Florida Golf Course, has been taken into custody, CNN reported, citing a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

The sheriff's office "has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody," the post said.

According to the office, a portion of Interstate 95 close to State Route 714 in Martin County is closed.

"We will update this information as it becomes available," the post read.

Trump is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity," the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

