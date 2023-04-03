‘Identification of Indian family found dead pending’

Bodies of eight persons were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state

Searchers look for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec Friday. Pic/AP

The identities of people of Indian descent whose bodies were found in marshland have not been released by the Canadian police, pending identification and notification of next of kin, a media report said on Sunday, as circumstances of their deaths continued to be investigated.

Bodies of eight persons were found on Friday in a marsh on the riverbank near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. Police say the deceased — believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent — were trying to cross into the US from Canada. Among them were two children under the age of three, both Canadian citizens.

Akwesasne officials have named two family members of Romanian descent — including a man holding his two children’s passports — who were among eight bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River, near Quebec-Ontario border, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported. The identities of other people recovered of Indian descent have not been released, pending identification and notification of next of kin, the Montreal Gazette newspaper reported. “The circumstances of their deaths continue to be investigated,” the paper added. On Saturday, police said four Indian nationals, who they also believed was a family attempting to cross into US, have not been identified, CBC reported. Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland on Friday. Another infant and an adult woman were located later. The deceased is believed to be of Indian and Romanian descent.

