I’m a Barbie girl

This Brazilian woman quit her job as a lawyer to follow her dream of becoming a real-life doll

Bruna says she was given the name ‘Barbie’ in school, and it has since stuck. Pics/Instagram

Brazil-based model and influencer, Bruna Barbie, left her job as a lawyer to pursue her love of all things pink. Bruna says that she was given the nickname “Barbie” in school, and the name stuck. Now, she has made it big on Instagram and TikTok, with 23 million followers and her videos get more than 40 million views. “I’ve always been in love with the colour pink since I was little, but from my teen years onwards, I wouldn’t trade pink for anything,” said Bruna.

As an adult, she has spent more $1,99,000 (Rs 1,57,00,000) turning her home completely pink. In one TikTok video Bruna throws a bucket of pink dye into her swimming pool to turn the water bright pink. She then relaxes on her (pink) sunlounger.

Bruna says that she doesn’t usually spend a lot of money because brands often send her free pink items such as clothes, makeup, and decorative furniture. Her bedroom, appliances, kitchen utensils, bathroom, clothes, glasses and shoes are now bright pink. In 2021, she bought herself a pink car—the exact same toy car that Barbie creator Mattel released.

She cannot believe that her full-time profession is being an influencer and sharing her pink life online. “I managed to make one of my dreams come true, having a doll house,” she said. However, she insists she doesn’t copy Barbie and only uses her as inspiration.

Whistling scrotum

This 72-year-old man has a rare condition that causes air to escape from his genitals

Doctors had to operate after a man complained of whistling genitals, due to a rare condition called ‘pneumoscrotum’. The ailment was due to an excess of air building up in his body, which was escaping via an open wound on his testicles. The man has undergone surgery in that area, and the wound had remained.

An examination found that the man’s lungs had collapsed and he had a lot of air circulating within his chest. Medics say they believe it to be the first case of its kind. There have been incidences of air building up in the scrotum before, but never involving whistling.

Man burns down wife’s church

Tired of his money being donated to the local church, a Russian man set the place of worship on fire in a fit of rage. The 36-year-old father of four is believed to have burned the church down after his wife constantly donated their family income to it.

No holes barred

Officials in Florida said deep holes found on local beaches are believed to be the result of visitors attempting a TikTok challenge. The challenge, “How deep can you dig”, has resulted in deep craters on the beach. Officials asked anyone digging holes to make sure they filled them in before leaving.

Take the money and run

A Chilean man who was accidentally paid 286 times his salary, resigned and vanished after promising to return the extra money. The Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos accidentally paid an employee 16,53,98,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1,42,00,000) last month, instead of the 5,00,000 pesos (Rs 43,000) they usually earned.

Donkey see, donkey sing

A Texas donkey named Monte has become an online sensation after a video of him ‘singing’ gained 14 million views. According to his owner, Pinky Ruggles, Monte did not make a sound initially; however, as he got comfortable, his voice began to soar. “I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I don’t know if he’d ever made noise before.” While there may not be any record deals in the future, he now has over 300,000 followers. “He sounds like Louis Armstrong,” one user commented.

Don’t sleep in front of the TV

Researchers at the Northwestern University School of Medicine found that those who slept with ambient lighting at night were more likely to suffer from diabetes, obesity and hypertension. According to the study, insulin resistance was more likely to occur after people slept in a room with dim lighting, such as that emitted by a TV set. 17.8 per cent of people who slept with ambient light at night suffered from diabetes, compared to just 9.8 per cent who nodded off in the dark.

