The verdict was announced in a makeshift court set up in Adila jail where Khan is currently lodged.

Policemen stand guard around a vehicle carrying Bushra Bibi

Listen to this article Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in prison x 00:00

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 and seven years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of corruption in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict was announced in a makeshift court set up in Adila jail where Khan is currently lodged. Khan is facing dozens of cases after he lost a trust vote in Parliament in 2022. Khan has been convicted for “corrupt practices” and “misuse of authority”, while his wife has been convicted for “involvement in illegal activities”.

Khan, who has been jailed since August 2023, was also fined 1 million Pakistani rupees and Bibi half a million Pakistani rupees. Failure to pay the fine will entail an additional six months of imprisonment for Khan and three months for Bibi. The court also ordered the confiscation of the land of Al-Qadir University set up by them.

Bibi was arrested from the court after the sentencing. Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protested outside the Parliament House, held placards, and chanted slogans, demanding his release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever