Imran Khan’s appeal to quash illegal marriage case rejected

The case was filed by Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the couple in November 2023, alleging that they married without Bibi observing the mandatory waiting period of iddat.

Imran Khan

A Pakistan district court on Thursday rejected appeals by Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in the illegal marriage case.

The former couple was sentenced to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 5,00,000 each on February 3 by a district and sessions court in the case, popularly known as Iddat case, for contracting marriage during the period when a Muslim woman should wait after divorce or death of her husband before second marriage.

