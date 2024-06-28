Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran Khans appeal to quash illegal marriage case rejected

Imran Khan's appeal to quash illegal marriage case rejected

Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The case was filed by Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the couple in November 2023, alleging that they married without Bibi observing the mandatory waiting period of iddat.

Imran Khan’s appeal to quash illegal marriage case rejected

Imran Khan

A Pakistan district court on Thursday rejected appeals by Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi to suspend their sentences in the illegal marriage case.


The former couple was sentenced to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 5,00,000 each on February 3 by a district and sessions court in the case, popularly known as Iddat case, for contracting marriage during the period when a Muslim woman should wait after divorce or death of her husband before second marriage.


The case was filed by Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the couple in November 2023, alleging that they married without Bibi observing the mandatory waiting period of iddat.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

