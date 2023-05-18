Imran Khan's Lahore residence faces possible security operation as deadline expires

The interim government in Punjab claimed on Wednesday that approximately "30 to 40" terrorists were holed up inside Khan's Zaman Park residence and warned of stern action if they were not surrendered within the given timeframe

Media reports suggest that Punjab Police in Pakistan may initiate a security operation on Thursday to apprehend the alleged "terrorists" who are believed to be hiding in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore. The provincial government had issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Khan to hand them over, which has now expired.

The interim government in Punjab claimed on Wednesday that approximately "30 to 40" terrorists were holed up inside Khan's Zaman Park residence and warned of stern action if they were not surrendered within the given timeframe. Consequently, all roads leading to Zaman Park have been sealed off, and a significant presence of law enforcement personnel can be seen in the vicinity, according to a report by Geo News.

Sources cited by the news outlet revealed that the Inspector General of Punjab Police and the Capital City Police Officer have instructed the police to remain vigilant in the situation.

On Wednesday, Khan took to Twitter and shared a video showing "scenes outside my house while I was addressing the nation." The footage depicted a large contingent of police officers and numerous police vehicles moving in a single direction.

During his video address from his Zaman Park residence, Khan expressed concerns that Pakistan was heading towards a looming disaster and could face a situation similar to what occurred in East Pakistan. He stated, "I am having a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster."

Disputing the Punjab government's claim about terrorists hiding in his Lahore home, Khan insisted that the authorities must lawfully search his house with a search warrant, emphasizing that his own life was also at risk in the presence of terrorists. He cautioned against using this situation as an excuse to crackdown on his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating, "But don't make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party, the PTI."

Khan further warned, "This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink; otherwise, the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation."

In March, the police had attempted to arrest Khan by storming his Zaman Park residence, but the strong resistance from his party workers foiled their plan.

Following his address, Khan allowed representatives from electronic and digital media to visit his residence and witness for themselves that there were no terrorists present in Zaman Park. The media personnel who visited the house subsequently reported that only domestic workers and some policemen were inside.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan tweeted, "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house."

On May 9, violent protests erupted following Khan's previous arrest, leading to the vandalism of several military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. It marked the first time the mob attacked the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The clashes resulted in a death toll of 10, according to the police, while Khan's party claimed that 40 of its workers lost their lives in firing by security personnel.

Responding to the recent incidents of violence, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir vowed on Wednesday to bring to justice all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on May 9. He declared that such orchestrated tragic incidents would never be tolerated in the future.

Earlier this week, the top military leadership pledged to prosecute the arsonists who attacked civil and military installations under the relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Imran Khan was removed from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

