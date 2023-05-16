Imran Khan’s wife approaches HC in al-Qadir Trust case

Pakistan Rangers had on May 9 arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on a warrant by the country’s anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Monday approached Lahore High Court for protective bail in the al-Qadir Trust Case, according to Dawn.

Pakistan Rangers had on May 9 arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on a warrant by the country’s anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB). As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi will appear at the Lahore HC for protective bail and Khan who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman may also accompany her.

‘Military plans to keep me jailed for 10 years’

Imran Khan claimed on Monday that the country’s powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges and vowed to fight against the “assortments of crooks” till the last drop of his blood.

