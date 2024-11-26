Imran supporters march to Islamabad

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the devastated province on Sunday with the mission to reach the capital but faced obstacles on the roads.

PTI supporters burn bushes to reduce the impact of tear gas shells in Attock district, Pakistan. Pic/AFP

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resumed its march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil the attempt to enter the capital and give a sit-in.

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers but the protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.

After a stopover for the night at Haro in the Attock district of Punjab, the party resumed its journey with the mission to reach the capital by noon on Monday.

