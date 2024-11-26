Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran supporters march to Islamabad

Imran supporters march to Islamabad

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the devastated province on Sunday with the mission to reach the capital but faced obstacles on the roads.

Imran supporters march to Islamabad

PTI supporters burn bushes to reduce the impact of tear gas shells in Attock district, Pakistan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Imran supporters march to Islamabad
x
00:00

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resumed its march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil the attempt to enter the capital and give a sit-in.


Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the devastated province on Sunday with the mission to reach the capital but faced obstacles on the roads.


The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers but the protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.


After a stopover for the night at Haro in the Attock district of Punjab, the party resumed its journey with the mission to reach the capital by noon on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

imran khan pakistan islamabad world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK