In a first, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan uses AI clone to address virtual election campaign from jail

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), renowned for its adept use of social media in political messaging, employed artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate the voice of the party's founder, Imran Khan. The unprecedented move allowed Khan to address a virtual gathering while being held in Adiala Jail.

The AI-generated audio clip surfaced on social media during the early hours of Monday, capping off a five-hour-long online event. The AI-generated voice, closely resembling Imran Khan, accompanied archival footage of the leader addressing various subjects.

Azhar Mashwani, the focal person to the PTI chairman on social media, told Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn that Khan provided a written message from prison, subsequently transformed into a voice clone using AI technology. "The start and end were in Imran Khan’s original voice, while the rest was computer-generated," Mashwani explained. The software successfully identified the voice and delivered the message in a strikingly similar tone, achieving a 60 to 65 percent match that convinced many into believing Khan himself delivered the speech.

PTI's head of social media, Jibran Ilyas, told Dawn that AI was deployed strategically to overcome limitations. With Imran Khan unable to physically address a political rally, Ilyas stated, "This was a no-brainer for us when Imran Khan is no longer there to actually speak at a political rally." He highlighted that the party's rallies felt incomplete without Khan's presence.

As the AI-generated speech commenced, the voice, seemingly Khan's, expressed appreciation for the social media team's historic endeavor. Delving into Khan's distinctive style, the voice criticized political opponents and lamented the erosion of the rule of law. The message urged supporters to turn out in large numbers for the general elections scheduled for February 8, citing alleged suppression and harassment faced by the party.

The PTI's innovative use of AI garnered acclaim for embracing modern technology, despite some skepticism about the authenticity of the voice. While not universally convincing, observers acknowledged the party's effort in exploring new avenues for political communication.

Separately, the PTI's core committee released another message from Imran Khan on Monday, urging supporters to prepare for the upcoming general elections and stressing the importance of maintaining transparency. The committee expressed confidence in Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, welcoming him into the party and recognizing his experience as valuable in achieving the PTI's democratic, constitutional, and political goals.