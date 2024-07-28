A unique feature of the stamp set launched today is that it is the world's first stamp depicting Shri Ram Lalla of Ayodhya

During the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Laos and India jointly released a special commemorative postage stamp set featuring Ram Lalla of Ayodhya.

A unique feature of the stamp set launched today is that it is the world's first stamp depicting Shri Ram Lalla of Ayodhya.

Jaishankar, who is in Laos for ASEAN mechanism meetings on Saturday took to X to post that he along with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR, Saleumxay Kommasith launched the special postage stamp set.

The stamps celebrate the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism between the two countries, said the External Affairs Minister.

The set comprising two stamps, depicts Lord Buddha of the city of Luang Prabang, the ancient capital of Laos, and Lord Ram of Ayodhya, the sacred capital city of Lord Ram.

Jaishankar posted on X, "A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions. Launched a special stamp set celebrating our shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism."

Buddhism has bound India and Lao PDR together since millennia. Ramayana (Lao version is called Ramakien or the Story of Phra Lak Phra Ram) is revered in Laos like in India, and is performed on auspicious occasions. The theme of the stamp set is "Celebrating shared cultural heritage of Lao PDR and India".

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Vientiane for the ASEAN-India Post Ministerial Conference (PMC), EAS Foreign Ministers Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) which Lao PDR hosted in Vientiane as the ASEAN Chair for 2024.

In a series of posts on X, the EAM said that he had called on the Prime Minister of Laos and during their meeting he had taken up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand," Jaishankar tweeted.