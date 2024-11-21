India among top 10 climate performers, report states

The CCPI 2025 report was released at the annual UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

India’s per capita emissions stand at 2.9 tonnes of CO2. Pic/iStock

India ranked 10th on a list of over 60 countries assessed for efforts to fight climate change despite dropping two spots compared to last ago, thanks to its low per capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables, a report said on Wednesday.

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI 2025) report was released at the annual UN climate conference here. Published by think tanks Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, and Climate Action Network International, the CCPI tracks the progress of the world’s largest emitters in terms of emissions, renewables, and climate policy.

The 63 countries, along with the European Union, assessed in the CCPI are responsible for 90 per cent of global emissions. India ranks 10th in this year’s CCPI, remaining among the highest performers.

India’s per capita emissions stand at 2.9 tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e), far below the global average of 6.6 tCO2e. The country, the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter and the fastest growing major economy, has pledged to reach net zero emissions (balancing emissions with removals) by 2070 and aims to achieve 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

