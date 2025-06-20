Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > India Pakistan leaders ended conflict admits Donald Trump

India-Pakistan leaders ended conflict, admits Donald Trump

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Hours before hosting Munir, Trump had again claimed credit for ending the conflict, but he did not repeat it in his media remarks after the meeting

India-Pakistan leaders ended conflict, admits Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with US President Donald Trump. File pic

Listen to this article
India-Pakistan leaders ended conflict, admits Donald Trump
x
00:00

Two “very smart” leaders of India and Pakistan decided to end last month’s conflict that could have turned into a nuclear war, US President Donald Trump said after holding a rare luncheon meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in White House. Trump said he was “happy” that “two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war.” “That could have been a nuclear war. Those are two nuclear powers, big ones, big, big nuclear powers, and they decided that (to end the conflict),” he said.

Hours before hosting Munir, Trump had again claimed credit for ending the conflict, but he did not repeat it in his media remarks after the meeting. “The reason I had him here, I want to thank him (Munir) for not going into the war; ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said. This is the first time in weeks that Trump did not take credit for stopping the military conflict after India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.


Since May 10, when India and Pakistan decided to stop the military conflict, Trump has repeatedly claimed on multiple occasions that he helped settle tensions between the two countries. It was clear from Trump's media comments that the last month's conflict between India and Pakistan as well as the situation arising out of the Iran-Israel standoff figured prominently in his meeting with Munir. The US president also recalled his meeting with PM Modi in the White House in February. “We're working on a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan,” Trump said. 


Congress slams PM, govt: Huge blow to Indian diplomacy

The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government after US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch, saying it is a “huge blow” to Indian diplomacy. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Field Marshal Asim Munir is not the Head of State or Head of government of Pakistan and is the Chief of Army Staff, yet he gets invited by Trump for lunch and receives much praise. 

“This is the same man whose atrocious and inflammatory remarks formed the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks orchestrated by the establishment over which he presides,” Ramesh said on X.  “It is a huge blow to Indian diplomacy (and huglomacy too),” he said, taking a swipe at PM Modi.  

With Trump repeating his persistent claim that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan, hours after speaking with PM Modi and before meeting Munir, the Congress claimed that he has deflated the hype created by Modi’s “PR machinery” and said the prime minister must refute the claims made by the US leader publicly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

india pakistan donald trump pakistan army white house united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK