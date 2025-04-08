Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > India Portugal release stamp to honour ties

India, Portugal release stamp to honour ties

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  Lisbon
Agencies |

Top

The joint release of such commemorative stamps is a “rare and significant occasion”, with India Post having issued only 35 similar stamps since 1991.

India, Portugal release stamp to honour ties

President Droupadi Murmu with Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
India, Portugal release stamp to honour ties
x
00:00

President Droupadi Murmu and her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa jointly released a set of special commemorative stamps on Monday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.


The stamps feature a Portuguese woman elegantly dressed in the vivid red ‘Viana do Castelo’ festive attire alongside an Indian woman adorned in the intricately embroidered Black Kalbelia dress. The joint release of such commemorative stamps is a “rare and significant occasion”, with India Post having issued only 35 similar stamps since 1991.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Droupadi Murmu world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK