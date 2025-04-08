India, Portugal release stamp to honour ties

The joint release of such commemorative stamps is a “rare and significant occasion”, with India Post having issued only 35 similar stamps since 1991.

President Droupadi Murmu with Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Pic/AFP

President Droupadi Murmu and her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa jointly released a set of special commemorative stamps on Monday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The stamps feature a Portuguese woman elegantly dressed in the vivid red ‘Viana do Castelo’ festive attire alongside an Indian woman adorned in the intricately embroidered Black Kalbelia dress. The joint release of such commemorative stamps is a “rare and significant occasion”, with India Post having issued only 35 similar stamps since 1991.

