India praised at UN meet in Geneva

She has been the beneficiary of Rs 1 crore granted by the government of India.

World Health Organization. Pic/AFP

India’s development model is winning praise at the 52nd UN Human Rights Council meet in Geneva with NGOs highlighting the Indian education model and urging other UN member states to follow it. Sai Sampath from Eco Fawn, United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) NGO, during his oral intervention, described and narrated the story of Rohini, a Dalit girl studying in Geneva. She has been the beneficiary of Rs 1 crore granted by the government of India.

“It is an honour for me to represent the voice of 200 million Dalit people of India at the United Nations. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the government of India for providing me with a scholarship to pursue my PhD in Geneva, Switzerland,” Sampath said. “As someone coming from the disadvantaged section of society, I have witnessed caste discrimination and marginalisation. The conditions of Dalits in India are far better than the conditions of minorities in other neighbouring countries,” he added.

Sampath further said: “The first tribal woman president of India Droupadi Murmu and OBC prime minister Narendra Modi is a testament to the power of our constitution. This shows that people from diverse communities and backgrounds can break barriers and create opportunities.” Somayaji, representing the Association of Africa, during his oral intervention, talked about India’s development.

