India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the UN climate conference in 2028 or COP33 in India and launched the Green Credit Initiative focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing the high-level segment for heads of states and governments during the UN climate conference in Dubai, PM Modi said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation, reported PTI.

"India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of High-level segment of COP28 being hosted by UAE.

India is one among only few countries in the world on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions or national plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the guardrail to avoid worsening of climate change impacts, reported PTI.

He said India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world.

"Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.

PM Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill, reported PTI.

The prime minister called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be "just and inclusive", reported PTI.

He called for rich countries to transfer technology to help developing nations combat climate change, reported PTI.

The prime minister has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours, reported PTI.

He cited a study by the International Energy Agency, saying this approach can reduce carbon emissions by 2 billion tonnes, reported PTI.

PM Modi said everyone's interest must be protected and everyone's participation is necessary in the fight against climate change, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)