Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable White House

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

Updated on: 08 December,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Top

Kirby was responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral India-US relationship

India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
x
00:00

India is a strategic partner for the United States, the White House has said as it urged New Delhi to hold accountable those responsible for the plot to assassinate a separatist Sikh leader, who is an American citizen.


'India is a strategic partner. We're deepening that strategic partnership. They're a member of the Quad in the Pacific. We participate with them on a range of issues and we want to see that continue unabated. That said, at the same time, we certainly recognise the seriousness of these allegations,' National Security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a White House news conference here.


Kirby was responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral India-US relationship. 'We want it fully investigated and those responsible to be held properly accountable,' he said. 'It's under active investigation. We've said that we're glad that our Indian counterparts are taking it seriously and doing that. We want those responsible for these attacks to be held fully accountable, but I won't get ahead of an investigation that isn't complete,' Kirby added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news india white house new delhi International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK