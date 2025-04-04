Indian-American lawmakers not happy

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump’s blanket tariffs are a tax on working families so that he can cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Indian-American members of the US Congress and the diaspora community criticised the reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, calling them “reckless and self-destructive”, urging leaders in both countries to engage in dialogue to address these challenges. The lawmakers also said that Trump’s tariffs will likely make Indian goods less competitive.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Trump’s blanket tariffs are a tax on working families so that he can cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans. “These latest so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are reckless and self-destructive, inflicting financial pain on Illinois at a time when people are already struggling to keep their small businesses afloat and put food on the table.”

Krishnamoorthi, a Democratic lawmaker from Illinois, said the tariffs isolate the US on the global stage, alienate America’s allies, and empower its adversaries “all while forcing America’s seniors and working families to bear the brunt of higher prices”. He urged Americans to call on Trump to end his “disastrous” tariff policies before he sends the country into a recession.

Congressman Ro Khanna said that the tariffs announcement “isn’t an April Fool’s joke”. “Trump is literally trying to destroy our economy with his Liberation Day tariffs slapped overnight, no strategy, no consultation, no congressional input.” Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said in a post on X “These tariffs will not make America wealthy again. These costs will be passed onto you, the American consumer. This is not a tax cut. This is a tax hike”.

Former advisor to President Joe Biden and Co-Chair for Economic Subcommittee for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Commission, Ajay Bhutoria said, “This policy will make Indian goods such as textiles, and pharmaceuticals less competitive, while tariffs on other major trading partners will drive up the cost of automobiles, groceries, medical supplies, and countless other products, hitting American consumers hard.

India’s trade with the US in 2024

Exports: Biologicals ($8.1 bn), telecom ($6.5 bn), precious/semi-precious stones ($5.3 bn), petrol products ($4.1 bn), gold/jewellery ($3.2 bn), garments ($2.8 bn), iron/steel products ($2.7 bn).

Imports: Crude oil ($4.5 bn), petroleum products ($3.6 bn), coal/coke ($3.4 bn), cut/polished diamonds ($2.6 bn), machinery ($1.4 bn), aircraft/spacecraft/parts ($1.3 bn), gold ($1.3 bn).

