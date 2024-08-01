Indian fisherman dies in collision between Sri Lankan vessel and Indian fishing boat

An Indian fisherman was killed and another went missing after a collision between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat in Sri Lankan waters

Colombo, Aug 1 (PTI) An Indian fisherman was killed and another went missing following a collision on Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat allegedly poaching in the island nation's territorial waters, according to a media report.

The incident took place around five nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.

Navy spokesperson Captain Gayan Wickramasuriya said that the incident occurred off Delft Island while the Navy was conducting an operation to chase away the alleged Indian poaching trawlers, Daily Mirror online reported.

He claimed that the Indian trawler, carrying four fishermen, capsized due to aggressive manoeuvres and rough sea conditions.

"One fisherman is missing and the Navy is conducting a search operation to locate him. One of the rescued fishermen was admitted to the Punkuduthivu Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The other two fishermen are reported to be in stable condition, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian authorities have been informed of the incident.

In New Delhi, the Sri Lankan acting high commissioner was called to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the incident.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA

