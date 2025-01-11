Breaking News
World News

Indian national pleads guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Abdul Rouvoof Shaik faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to USD 250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to life

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A 30-year-old Indian national who was previously employed with a cruise line, has pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material, a US attorney said on Friday.


Abdul Rouvoof Shaik faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to USD 250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to life.


According to court documents, Shaik was previously employed by Carnival Cruise Lines and was arrested in July 2024 after special agents with the US Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, found he was in possession of child pornography at the Erato Street Cruise Terminal in New Orleans.


Sentencing is scheduled for April 16, before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle in New Orleans.

india united states of america news world news

