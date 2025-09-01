Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

The Foundation to Educate Girls Globally, widely known as ‘Educate Girls’, is the first Indian organisation to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award

‘Educate Girls’ founder Safeena Husain. Pic Courtesy/Educate Girls

An Indian non-profit working for education of out-of-school girls in remote villages is among the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, it was announced Sunday. The Foundation to Educate Girls Globally, widely known as ‘Educate Girls’, is the first Indian organisation to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

The other two winners include Shaahina Ali from the Maldives for her environmental work and Flaviano Antonio L Villanueva from the Philippines. The awardees will each receive a medallion bearing the likeness of President Ramon Magsaysay, a certificate inscribed with their citation, and a cash prize. 



‘Educate Girls’, founded by Safeena Husain, has been “addressing cultural stereotyping through the education of girls,” RMAF said. The 67th Ramon Magsaysay Award presentation will be held on November 7 at the Metropolitan Theatre, Manila.


