Allegation that Sharma sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty was received in December 2020. He was convicted at a court here in March and resigned four days later, the statement said

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Indian-origin ex-police officer in UK jailed for sexual assault x 00:00

An Indian-origin former police officer in the UK has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty, the Metropolitan police said.

Archit Sharma, a former police constable, was sentenced on Friday to 16 months imprisonment and added to the Sex Offenders Register for ten years, the Met said in a statement on Saturday. A restraining order was also issued against Sharma, preventing him from contacting the victim for ten years, and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of GBP 156.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegation that Sharma sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty was received in December 2020. He was convicted at a court here in March and resigned four days later, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever