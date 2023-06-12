Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Indian origin ex police officer in UK jailed for sexual assault

Indian-origin ex-police officer in UK jailed for sexual assault

Updated on: 12 June,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Allegation that Sharma sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty was received in December 2020. He was convicted at a court here in March and resigned four days later, the statement said

Indian-origin ex-police officer in UK jailed for sexual assault

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian-origin ex-police officer in UK jailed for sexual assault
x
00:00

An Indian-origin former police officer in the UK has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty, the Metropolitan police said.


Archit Sharma, a former police constable, was sentenced on Friday to 16 months imprisonment and added to the Sex Offenders Register for ten years, the Met said in a statement on Saturday. A restraining order was also issued against Sharma, preventing him from contacting the victim for ten years, and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of GBP 156.


Allegation that Sharma sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty was received in December 2020. He was convicted at a court here in March and resigned four days later, the statement said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
india london world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK