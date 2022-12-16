Indian-origin nurse, two kids found dead in UK; murder investigation launched

The woman, locally identified as a 40-year-old Malayali nurse from Kottayam, and her six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter died after being discovered in their home in the town of Kettering

Representative Image

An Indian-origin woman and her two young children died after being found with serious injuries at their home in the Northampton region of eastern England, local police said as they launched a murder investigation on Friday.

The woman, locally identified as a 40-year-old Malayali nurse from Kottayam, and her six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter died after being discovered in their home in the town of Kettering.

A 52-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. Northamptonshire Police said officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to the "desperately sad" case.

"There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is, but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children," said Superintendent Steve Freeman, Local Policing Area Commander for Northamptonshire Police.

"We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children," he said.

Also Read: Three killed, dozen missing after explosion on island of Jersey

He said the man they arrested is being questioned by detectives in custody and asked for anyone with any information to contact them.

Police officers were called to the residential property on Thursday morning and said that despite their best efforts and that of the paramedics, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in the hospital.

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days after which the names of the victims will be formally released.

Locally, tributes have started pouring in for the nurse, who worked at Kettering General Hospital, and her children. Her husband reportedly worked at a hotel and the family is believed to have been in the UK for around a year or so.

"All of us in Kettering find ourselves shocked by the news of the tragic deaths of three members of our community," said Councillor Keli Watts, Mayor of Kettering.

"We all send our love and support to the friends and family of the victims and also to neighbours at Petherton Court. We all stand ready to support those affected," she said.

"This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with the loved-ones of the victims at this time," added Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of local North Northants Council.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.