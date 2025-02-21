Indian student triumphs at world memory league

According to the Memory League website, Rajakumar is ranked No. 1 with a score of 5000. His LinkedIn profile says , he is a student of Puducherry-based Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology

Rajakumar memorised the order of 80 numbers in 13.50 seconds. Pic/Instagram/vishvaa_2004

Vishvaa Rajakumar, a 20-year-old Indian student, has won the Memory League World Championship 2025 by memorising the order of 80 random numbers in 13.50 seconds and 30 images in 8.40 seconds during the event held recently. The event is held online.

According to the Memory League website, Rajakumar is ranked No. 1 with a score of 5000. His LinkedIn profile says , he is a student of Puducherry-based Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology. Speaking to The New York Times on his technique and strategies of memorisation, Rajakumar said, “When you memorise things, you usually subvocalise, and it helps to have a clear throat, even if you’re not reading it out loud, but vocalising within yourself. If you don’t drink a lot of water, your speed will be a bit slow. If you drink water, it will be clearer and you can read it faster.”

