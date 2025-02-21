Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Indian student triumphs at world memory league

Indian student triumphs at world memory league

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

According to the Memory League website, Rajakumar is ranked No. 1 with a score of 5000. His LinkedIn profile says , he is a student of Puducherry-based Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology

Indian student triumphs at world memory league

Rajakumar memorised the order of 80 numbers in 13.50 seconds. Pic/Instagram/vishvaa_2004

Listen to this article
Indian student triumphs at world memory league
x
00:00

Vishvaa Rajakumar, a 20-year-old Indian student, has won the Memory League World Championship 2025 by memorising the order of 80 random numbers in 13.50 seconds and 30 images in 8.40 seconds during the event held recently. The event is held online.


According to the Memory League website, Rajakumar is ranked No. 1 with a score of 5000. His LinkedIn profile says , he is a student of Puducherry-based Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology. Speaking to The New York Times on his technique and strategies of memorisation, Rajakumar said, “When you memorise things, you usually subvocalise, and it helps to have a clear throat, even if you’re not reading it out loud, but vocalising within yourself. If you don’t drink a lot of water, your speed will be a bit slow. If you drink water, it will be clearer and you can read it faster.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india new york news world news International news puducherry

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK