Passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges, and food and water were made available to them, as per the embassy

Several passengers complained that they had been stranded at the airport for many hours. Pic/X/@Shiv4nsh

Indians stranded in Kuwait depart after 20-hour wait

Several Indian passengers of a Manchester-bound Gulf Air flight were stranded at the Kuwait airport for nearly 20 hours and flown out of the city to their destination on Monday morning.

The Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Manchester was diverted to Kuwait due to a technical glitch. Gulf Air GF5 took off from Bahrain at 2.05 am local time on December 1 but a snag forced the plane to land in Kuwait at 4.01 am, as per reports.

With several passengers complaining that they had been stranded at the airport for many hours, the Indian embassy in Kuwait took up the matter with Gulf Air, according to social media posts. In a series of posts on X, the embassy said its team reached the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline. Passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges, and food and water were made available to them, as per the embassy.

Arzoo Singh, a passenger, said there were some 60 passengers stranded.

