Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Indians stranded in Kuwait depart after 20 hour wait

Indians stranded in Kuwait depart after 20-hour wait

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Kuwait City
Agencies |

Top

Passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges, and food and water were made available to them, as per the embassy

Indians stranded in Kuwait depart after 20-hour wait

Several passengers complained that they had been stranded at the airport for many hours. Pic/X/@Shiv4nsh

Listen to this article
Indians stranded in Kuwait depart after 20-hour wait
x
00:00

Several Indian passengers of a Manchester-bound Gulf Air flight were stranded at the Kuwait airport for nearly 20 hours and flown out of the city to their destination on Monday morning.


The Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Manchester was diverted to Kuwait due to a technical glitch. Gulf Air GF5 took off from Bahrain at 2.05 am local time on December 1 but a snag forced the plane to land in Kuwait at 4.01 am, as per reports.


With several passengers complaining that they had been stranded at the airport for many hours, the Indian embassy in Kuwait took up the matter with Gulf Air, according to social media posts. In a series of posts on X, the embassy said its team reached the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline. Passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges, and food and water were made available to them, as per the embassy.


Arzoo Singh, a passenger, said there were some 60 passengers stranded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india kuwait news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK