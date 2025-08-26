Indonesia and the US kicked off their annual Super Garuda Shield military drills on Monday with forces from 12 other nations, including Australia, Japan, Singapore, the UK, France, Canada, and Germany. The joint exercise involves 6,500 troops and aims to strengthen defence ties as the US urges allies to counter rising security challenges

An event to flag off the joint exercises, in Jakarta, on Monday. PIC/AFP

Indonesia and the US began annual joint military drills on Monday along with forces from a dozen other countries, as the US pushes its allies to take threats from China seriously. Hosted by the Indonesian National Armed Forces, this year’s Super Garuda Shield focused on strengthening ties.

Australia, Japan, Singapore, the UK, France, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Brazil and South Korea are taking part, bringing the total number of troops to 6500.

