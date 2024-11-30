Insurgents move toward Aleppo

Fighters also advanced on the town of Saraqab, in northwestern Idlib province, a strategic area that would secure supply lines to Aleppo

A rebel fighter inspects a Syrian Army rocket launcher. Pic/AFP

Thousands of Syrian insurgents pushed on with their advances on government-held areas in the country’s northwest, reaching the outskirts of Syria’s second largest city Aleppo and wrestling control of several towns and villages.

Projectiles from insurgents landed in the student accommodations at Aleppo’s university, killing four people, including two students. Public transport to the city has been diverted from the main highway linking Aleppo to the capital Damascus to avoid clashes. Fighters also advanced on the town of Saraqab, in northwestern Idlib province, a strategic area that would secure supply lines to Aleppo.

