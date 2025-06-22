In his first official reaction to US strikes, Araghchi stated that Tehran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.

Pic/AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned the United States for launching airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it a serious violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), reported news agency ANI.

Further, Iran's mission to the UN has demanded an urgent meeting of the Security Council following the US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The mission described the US bombing as a "blatant and illegal aggression," and demanded it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The top Iranian diplomat accused the US, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), of "lawless and criminal behaviour" by targeting what he described as peaceful nuclear installations.

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in an X post.

The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2025

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he stated.

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people," Araghchi said.

On Saturday (local time) the United States launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. In his first public remarks since carrying out 'precision' strikes in Iran, Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

A report by ANI cited a US official, the US used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen "bunker buster" bombs on the Fordow nuclear site. Navy submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at two other sites, Natanz and Isfahan, and a B2 dropped two bunker busters on Natanz, the official said.

US President Donald Trump has also threatened Iran with further military action if peace is not achieved in the region. He made the remarks in his first public statement since the "precision" strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - by the US on Saturday (US local time).

In his address from the White House, Trump said, "Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Stating that the other sites can be taken out in "a matter of minutes", Trump praised the military prowess of America in his speech. "Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes. There's no military in the world that could've done what we did tonight, not even close. There has never been a military that can do what took place just a little while ago."

Trump also announced that Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Dan Caine, will hold a press conference on Sunday (US local time) at the Pentagon.

(With inputs from ANI)