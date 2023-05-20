Iran executes 3 over violence during protests

Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests. However, rights groups said they were tortured and forced into televised confessions

Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year’s anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups. Mizan—the judiciary’s website—announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi, without saying how they were carried out.

Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests. However, rights groups said they were tortured and forced into televised confessions.

