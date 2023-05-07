Iran executes man over 2018 attack

Cha’ab’s execution comes after a Swedish court last year sentenced an Iranian to life in prison over his part in the 1988 mass executions in Iran at the end of its war with Iraq.

Representation pic

Iran executed an Iranian-Swedish dual national on Saturday accused of masterminding a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people, one of the several enemies of Tehran seized abroad in recent years amid tensions with the West.

Farajollah Cha’ab, also known as Habib Asyoud, had been a leader of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, an Arab separatist movement behind oil pipeline bombings and other attacks in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province. The group had claimed credit for the 2018 attack in its immediate aftermath. Cha’ab’s execution comes after a Swedish court last year sentenced an Iranian to life in prison over his part in the 1988 mass executions in Iran at the end of its war with Iraq.

Tehran, which has used prisoners as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West, reacted angrily to that sentence. Meanwhile, tensions also remain high between Iran and the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program as well and at least one more prisoner with Western ties faces a possible execution. The Iranian judiciary’s news agency confirmed Cha’ab’s execution in a statement.

It identified him as the leader of the militant group and alleged without providing evidence that he had ties to Swedish, Israelis and US intelligence services. It accused his group of killing or wounding 450 people over the years, including multiple attacks on government offices and other sites.

